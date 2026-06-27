Setback for Stalin as Vaiko's MDMK exits DMK alliance

The MDMK has officially severed its long-standing ties with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, citing allegations of the DMK attempting to support an AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Vaiko's MDMK accused the DMK of attempting to facilitate an AIADMK government, despite AIADMK's alliance with 'Hindutva communal forces'. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points MDMK's general council, led by Vaiko, has officially withdrawn from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

The party accused the DMK of attempting to facilitate an AIADMK government, despite AIADMK's alliance with "Hindutva communal forces."

MDMK stated that such actions rendered the DMK's "ideological alliance" slogan meaningless.

The decision follows alleged "behind-the-scenes political deals" after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

MDMK had been part of the DMK-led alliance for over eight years, initially to counter communal forces.

Accusing long-time ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of attempting to allegedly prop up an AIADMK government, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general council, led by party chief Vaiko, on Saturday announced its decision to snap ties with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Such a move to install an AIADMK-led regime-one that had a pre-poll tie-up with "Hindutva communal forces"-made the DMK's avowed secular-ideology-based alliance slogan meaningless, the party asserted.

MDMK Alleges Behind-The-Scenes Political Deals

In a resolution passed at the meeting held in Chennai, the MDMK alleged that after the Tamil Nadu assembly election results were announced on May 4, 2026, it emerged that "behind-the-scenes political deals" had gone against the mandate given by the people.

It was an open secret that "arrangements" were made to install an AIADMK government, the MDMK alleged without directly naming the DMK.

The AIADMK had won a mere 47 seats in the April 23 assembly polls by aligning with "Hindutva communal forces."

By attempting to form an AIADMK government, certain vested interests rendered completely meaningless the DMK's proclamation that the Secular Progressive Alliance was an "ideological alliance."

Vaiko-Led Party Exits DMK Alliance

The resolution further said: "Under these circumstances, the office-bearers and cadres of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have expressed their view that the party must no longer continue in the DMK-led alliance. "Therefore, this general council hereby decides to withdraw from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. This general council resolves that the party will take appropriate decisions regarding alliances when the elections approach."

The MDMK recalled that it had been part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for over eight years.

The Vaiko-led party had passed a resolution at a high-level committee meeting on December 3, 2017, to forge an alliance with the DMK.

It was to prevent communal forces from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu and to protect the core ideological tenets of the Dravidian movement from being eroded, the MDMK said.