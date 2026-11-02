Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of 2027 polls

Ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, three prominent Aam Aadmi Party leaders have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Three Aam Aadmi Party MLAs from Punjab, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra join the BJP. Photograph: @BJP4India/X

Key Points Three Aam Aadmi Party leaders from Punjab, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, joined the BJP on Monday.

This move is seen as a setback for AAP ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a suspended AAP MLA, resigned as a legislator of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha earlier on Monday.

Two other AAP legislators, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, had resigned from the party on Sunday.

The leaders joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of senior party members.

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, three of its leaders from the state, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two other legislators, joined the BJP on Monday.

Key Defections Ahead Of Elections

Earlier in the day, suspended AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said he resigned as a legislator of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In a post on Facebook, Singh -- the MLA from Amritsar North seat -- said he has sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Singh, along with Punjab MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at its headquarters here.

His resignation from the Punjab Assembly came on the heels of two other AAP legislators -- Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Patiala district -- resigning from the party on Sunday.