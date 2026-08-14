Indian Start-up Serendipity Space Achieves Drug Crystallisation In Near-Space

Odisha-based Serendipity Space has achieved a significant milestone by successfully demonstrating drug crystallisation in a near-space mission, paving the way for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing in low Earth orbit.

Key Points Odisha-based Serendipity Space successfully demonstrated drug crystallisation in a near-space mission.

The mission tested an orbital-class satellite prototype with an autonomous pharmaceutical factory, Alchemy.

Microgravity conditions enable superior drug crystal structures, improving solubility, stability, and effectiveness compared to Earth-based manufacturing.

This innovation could lead to more stable, high-concentration drug formulations, potentially transforming IV infusions into simple at-home injections.

The project was inspired by cancer drug advancements on the International Space Station and utilised TIFR Hyderabad's balloon launch expertise.

An Odisha-based space start-up successfully demonstrated drug crystallisation processes on a satellite prototype in a near-space mission, taking it a step further towards its goal of pharmaceutical manufacturing in low Earth orbit.

The orbital-class satellite prototype of Serendipity Space tested core technologies, including advanced heatshield systems, avionics and its autonomous pharmaceutical factory, Alchemy, company founder and CEO Antariksh Parichha said in a statement.

"The system operated continuously in harsh space conditions, successfully executing drug crystallisation processes and preserving crystal integrity through a controlled return, touchdown and recovery," he said.

Revolutionising Drug Development Through Microgravity

Parichha drew inspiration from an easier-to-inject version of the cancer drug Keytruda that was developed in the microgravity lab on the International Space Station by Merck in collaboration with NASA.

Serendipity Space's mission carried commercial monoclonal antibody therapeutics and small molecules, each underpinning multi-billion-dollar markets, alongside additional proteins for drug discovery.

The launch was conducted using a stratospheric balloon launch platform leveraging the decades-long expertise of scientists at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Balloon Facility, Hyderabad.

The Science Behind Space-Based Pharma

The Bhubaneswar-based start-up is building satellites that can autonomously manufacture pharmaceuticals in space and bring them back to Earth, targeting a critical bottleneck in drug development.

"On Earth, gravity disrupts crystallisation, leading to defects that reduce drug solubility, stability and effectiveness. In microgravity, these constraints disappear, enabling the formation of superior crystal structures without altering the underlying chemistry of the drug," Parichha said.

He said many existing drugs suffer from poor bioavailability due to suboptimal crystal forms.

In parallel, protein-based therapies like monoclonal antibodies often require long IV infusions because high-concentration formulations become unstable while being made under gravity.

Microgravity can enable uniform, stable formulations that could shift these treatments to simple at-home injections.

Serendipity Space was co-founded by Parichha, Jivitesh Debata and Dr Monica Ekal, combining their expertise in physics, engineering and space operations.