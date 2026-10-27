Telangana Police Bust Ganja Ring Led By 75-Year-Old Woman

Telangana's EAGLE Force has apprehended a 75-year-old woman in Hyderabad for her alleged role in a ganja sales operation, leading to the identification of numerous consumers and ongoing investigations into a wider drug network.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 75-year-old woman was arrested on Monday in Hyderabad for alleged illegal possession and sale of ganja.

The EAGLE Force seized 179.1 grams of ganja, Rs 43,340 in cash, and a mobile phone from her residence in Fateh Nagar.

During the operation, 70 suspected consumers were identified, including three juveniles, with 66 testing positive for THC.

A total of 65 consumers were handed over to rehabilitation centres following medical examination.

Investigations are underway to apprehend five absconding associates and uncover the wider ganja supply network.

A 75-year-old woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in illegal possession and sale of ganja from her residence here, officials of Telangana's anti-narcotics unit--EAGLE Force said on Monday.

Hyderabad Drug Bust Details

In the operation, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force uncovered the alleged ganja sales from a residential premises in Fateh Nagar and seized 179.1 gram of the substance, Rs 43,340 in cash and a mobile phone, an official release said.

During the operation, a total of 70 suspected consumers reportedly visiting the premises to purchase the contraband were identified, it said, adding the case also brought to light the involvement of three juveniles among those identified.

"Medical examination conducted on 66 individuals tested positive for THC, the principal psychoactive compound in cannabis," the release said. A total of 65 consumers were handed over to rehabilitation centres, it said.

Preliminary investigation has further indicated the possible involvement of five other persons, identified as suspected associates of the arrested accused. They are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them, the EAGLE Force officials said.

Investigators are examining the alleged source of supply, the role of the suspected associates and the wider network, if any, connected with the distribution of ganja, the release added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.