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Home  » News » Senior NCPI leader questions merger with rebel Trinamool MPs

Senior NCPI leader questions merger with rebel Trinamool MPs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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June 16, 2026 01:08 IST

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NCPI national secretary said the party president had not discussed any merger proposal with other office-bearers and suggested that the decision lacked organisational approval.

IMAGE: Rebel TMC MPs meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence, in New Delhi, June 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

A day after 20 rebel Trinamool Congress  MPs announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a senior functionary of the outfit questioned the decision, claiming the party leadership had never been consulted on the move and that such a decision could not be taken unilaterally.

Key Points

  • >Dey said the NCPI's political activities were largely confined to Tripura and that the party had never been an active force in West Bengal.
  • Although the party was registered in West Bengal in 2023, the state has never been among our principal areas of operation, he said
  • Although the party was registered in West Bengal in 2023, the state has never been among our principal areas of operation," he said.

NCPI national secretary Shantanu Dey said the party president had not discussed any merger proposal with other office-bearers and suggested that the decision lacked organisational approval.

"The party president never spoke about the merger within the party. Such decisions cannot be taken by himself," Dey told television channels, indicating possible differences within the organisation over the dramatic political development that has thrust the obscure party into the national spotlight.

Dey also said the NCPI's political activities were largely confined to Tripura and that the party had never been an active force in West Bengal.

"Although the party was registered in West Bengal in 2023, the state has never been among our principal areas of operation," he said.

The remarks came a day after 20 rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs met Speaker Om Birla and announced they were merging with the NCPI while extending support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

 

"Two-thirds of TMC MPs have given a letter to the Speaker for a separate seating arrangement. We will merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party and support the NDA," rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had said on Sunday.

The move has triggered one of the biggest political crises in the TMC's parliamentary wing and raised questions over the future course of the rebel legislators.

Election Commission records show NCPI contested only three seats in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections -- Chawamanu, Ambassa and Kailashahar -- while a fourth candidate from Karamchara could not contest after the nomination was reportedly rejected during scrutiny.

Its candidates secured negligible vote shares, with some finishing behind the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

Despite its limited political footprint, the party suddenly found itself at the centre of national politics after being chosen by the dissident TMC MPs as their new political platform.

Less than a day after the merger announcement, the NCPI claimed on social media that it had become the "largest parliamentary bloc from West Bengal", citing the induction of the rebel MPs. The development has also drawn attention to the party's organisational structure and presence in West Bengal. An address linked to the party was traced to the Sankrail area of Howrah district, where the property is owned by Uttiya Kundu and his wife Shewly.

Locals said the couple had moved to the area from Nadia district around eight years ago.

The latest remarks by Dey, however, have cast uncertainty over the merger process and could complicate the rebels' attempt to establish a separate political identity through the NCPI route.

The dissident MPs had opted for the little-known party instead of directly joining the BJP, a move political observers viewed as a strategy aimed at securing recognition as a separate parliamentary group while avoiding the political complications of a formal merger with the saffron party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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