A shocking ragging incident at Nagpur's Government Dental College has led to police action against three senior interns accused of forcing first-year students to strip, wear women's clothes, and endure humiliating acts.

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Key Points Three senior interns at Nagpur's Government Dental College allegedly ragged first-year students, forcing them to strip and wear women's clothes.

The incident, which occurred on October 26, also involved forcing victims to eat leftover food and crouch in humiliating postures.

An FIR was registered on Sunday under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1999, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused interns have been barred from the hostel as the college conducts an internal inquiry.

Police investigations will incorporate additional evidence from the college's internal committee findings.

Three senior interns of the Government Dental College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur allegedly ragged three first-year students, forcing them to strip, wear women's clothes and eat leftover food, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Ragging Case

Ajni police registered an FIR on Sunday under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1999, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident that occurred on October 26, an official said.

The matter came to light recently after the victims approached the National Anti-Ragging Helpline and lodged a complaint with college authorities, he said.

According to police, the victims alleged that the senior interns subjected them to severe harassment in the hostel and mess, where they were also forced to crouch in humiliating postures.

The accused have been barred from entering the hostel pending an inquiry by the college's internal committee, the official said.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmitha Rao said, "If the internal committee's findings provide additional evidence, the same will also be incorporated into the police investigation."