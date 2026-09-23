Delhi Police Enhances Security Measures Near Lady Shri Ram College

Following an alleged gangrape incident near Aastha Kunj Park, Delhi Police has significantly boosted security measures and infrastructure around Lady Shri Ram College for Women to ensure student safety and address growing concerns.

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Key Points Senior Delhi Police officers met with Lady Shri Ram College principal to discuss student safety after an alleged gangrape incident.

Police assured increased presence, immediate response, and plans to improve infrastructure like lighting in dark spots.

Security arrangements include deployed personnel, women police, PCR vans, and a functional pink booth near the campus.

Students had raised concerns about inadequate lighting, security, and incidents of stalking, prompting college and police action.

Three men were arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a minor near Aastha Kunj Park, leading to heightened security measures.

Senior Delhi Police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar, visited the Lady Shri Ram College for Women on Wednesday and held a meeting with the principal following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at nearby Aastha Kunj Park, officials said.

The visit came a day after the college cancelled regular classes and shifted those online for Wednesday following concerns raised by students over their safety in and around the area. The college, located around two km from the park where the alleged incident took place, will resume regular offline classes from Thursday.

Enhanced Police Presence and Infrastructure

During the meeting, police assured the college administration that their presence in and around the campus would be increased and that immediate response would be provided in case of any emergency, the officials said.

Police will also write to the civic and other authorities concerned regarding improving infrastructure, including lighting at dark spots in the area, they said.

As part of the security arrangements, Delhi Police personnel have been deployed outside the college campus, while women police personnel and women PCR vans have also been stationed in the area, the officials said.

A pink booth -- a women-focused police assistance kiosk -- has also been made functional in the area since September 17, they added.

The senior police officers held discussions with the college administration regarding the security of students and reviewed arrangements around the campus. "We will ensure that women feel safe and that law and order is maintained," one of the officers said.

Addressing Student Safety Concerns

The security review comes amid concerns raised by students over inadequate lighting and security infrastructure around the college, particularly near its back gate and along routes used by students living nearby as paying guests.

Some students have also flagged incidents of stalking and raised concerns over the functioning of the pink booth.

College Responds to Incident

Three men, including one who was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged rape of the minor.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, when the 17-year-old girl had gone to the Aastha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji Mandir with her male friend, also aged 17, police said.

Following the incident, students raised concerns about safety in the area, prompting the college administration to take precautionary measures.

The college said on Tuesday that the safety, security and well-being of its students are its top priority and that faculty mentors and the college counsellor would remain available for students requiring support.

The college has also held meetings with students and faculty following the incident.