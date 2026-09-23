Delhi Police Enhances Security Measures Near Lady Shri Ram College

Following an alleged gangrape near Astha Kunj Park, Delhi Police has significantly increased security around Lady Shri Ram College, addressing heightened student safety concerns and leading to arrests in the case.

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Key Points Senior Delhi Police officers visited Lady Shri Ram College to discuss student safety following an alleged gangrape.

The college moved classes online due to student safety concerns after the incident near Astha Kunj Park.

Delhi Police has deployed personnel, including women police and PCR vans, around the college campus to enhance security.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of the minor.

Lady Shri Ram College prioritises student safety and offers support services through faculty mentors and counsellors.

Senior Delhi Police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday visited Lady Shri Ram College for Women and held a meeting with the principal following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at nearby Astha Kunj Park, officials said.

The visit came a day after the college cancelled regular classes and shifted them online for Wednesday following concerns raised by students over their safety in and around the area. The college is located around two km from the park where the alleged incident took place.

Enhanced Security Measures Around Campus

As part of the security arrangements, Delhi Police personnel have been deployed outside the college campus, while women police personnel and women PCR vans have also been stationed in the area, officials said.

Senior police officers held discussions with the college administration regarding the security of students and reviewed arrangements around the campus, they said. "We will ensure that women feel safe and that law and order is maintained," a senior police officer said.

Arrests Made in Alleged Gangrape Case

Three men, including one who was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged rape of the minor, officials said.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the 17-year-old girl had gone to Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir with her male friend, also aged 17, police said.

Following the incident, students raised concerns about safety in the area, prompting the college administration to take precautionary measures.

The college had said on Tuesday that the safety, security and well-being of its students were its top priority and that faculty mentors and the college counsellor would remain available for students requiring support.