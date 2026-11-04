Two Arrested In Thane For Rs 1.3 Crore Online Trading Fraud

Thane Police have cracked down on a sophisticated online share trading scam, arresting two individuals who allegedly defrauded a 70-year-old man of nearly Rs 1.30 crore by promising lucrative returns through a fake investment scheme.

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Key Points Thane Police's cyber cell arrested two individuals for allegedly cheating a 70-year-old man of around Rs 1.30 crore.

The fraud involved promising high returns through online share trading, with fraudsters contacting the victim via WhatsApp.

The victim was persuaded to download a specific trading application and invest money, leading to a total financial fraud of Rs 1,29,96,593.

Police traced bank transactions and arrested suspects Pradeep Jaiswal and Swaraj Sharma on October 30.

Authorities seized various items from the accused, including cheque books, ATM cards, mobile phones, and SIM cards.

The cyber cell of Thane Police arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a 70-year-old man of around Rs 1.30 crore by promising high returns through online share trading, police said on Wednesday.

How The Online Trading Scam Unfolded

The fraudsters contacted the complainant via WhatsApp and lured him with promises of lucrative returns and high profits through share trading investments, according to a release issued by the cyber cell of Thane crime branch.

The victim was subsequently persuaded to download a specific trading application and invest money, leading to a total financial fraud of Rs 1,29,96,593, the release said.

During the investigation, police traced bank transactions linked to an account at a small finance bank in Navi Mumbai, it said.

A police team tracked down two suspects, identified as Pradeep Jaiswal and Swaraj Sharma, and arrested them on October 30.

Police seized cheque books, passbooks of various banks, 10 ATM cards, 34 mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, and other material from the duo.