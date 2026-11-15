How A Confrontation With Drug Addicts Led To A Man's Death In Navi Mumbai

A tragic incident in Navi Mumbai saw a 61-year-old man die after being brutally assaulted and robbed by drug addicts on November 9, prompting police to arrest three suspects in connection with the fatal attack.

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Key Points A 61-year-old man died after being robbed and assaulted by drug addicts in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on November 9.

Suresh Salve was attacked after he confronted a group consuming banned substances near Balaji Garden.

The assailants hit him on the head with a stone, causing severe injuries, and stole his mobile phone, cash, and backpack.

Salve succumbed to his injuries after four days of treatment at Terna Hospital.

Police have apprehended three persons, including two minors, and recovered the stolen items.

A 61-year-old man robbed and assaulted by drug addicts in Nerul in Navi Mumbai on November 9 has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, a police official said on Sunday.

Details Of The Brutal Attack

Suresh Salve, a resident of Chembur who worked as a driver for a Navi Mumbai builder, was attacked while he was walking along a pathway near Balaji Garden in Nerul's Sector 20, he said.

"He saw some people consuming banned substances and asked them not to do so. The group hit him on the head with a stone, leaving him seriously injured. They stole his mobile phone valued at Rs 16,000, Rs 1,000 in cash, and a black backpack containing his lunch box, water bottle, PAN card, and driving license," the official said.

He was admitted to Terna Hospital, where he died after four days of treatment, the official added.

Three persons, including two minors, have been held, and the stolen cash and mobile phone have been recovered from their possession, he said.