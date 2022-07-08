News
Rediff.com  » News » Sena's fresh plea against Shinde's appointment in SC on July 11

Sena's fresh plea against Shinde's appointment in SC on July 11

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 08, 2022 11:51 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11 a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray led faction challenging appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, said they are seeking listing of the fresh plea along with other pending petitions which are coming up for hearing on July 11.

 

Desai has challenged the Governor's June 30 decision to invite a coalition of the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party to form government in Maharashtra.

The Thackeray led faction has also challenged the validity of assembly proceedings held on July 3 and July 4 in which a new speaker of the House was elected and subsequent proceedings of floor test in which the Shinde led coalition had proved its majority.

Earlier also several petitions have been filed by the Thackeray led faction on various issues related to the Maharashtra political crisis, which are coming up for hearing on July 11.

Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, had resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
