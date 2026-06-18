Sena-UBT workers threaten to smear rebels with cow dung

Amidst growing speculation of MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar's rebellion, Shiv Sena-UBT workers in Dharashiv have issued a stark warning, threatening severe consequences for any party members considering defection.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Shiv Sena-UBT workers in Dharashiv threaten public humiliation for defecting members.

MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar is at the centre of defection rumours, causing pain among loyalists.

Reports suggest six of nine Sena-UBT MPs might form a separate parliamentary group.

Workers vow to prevent any rebel from winning future elections in the constituency.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction faces an escalating internal crisis over potential defections.

Against the backdrop of buzz about MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar rebelling against the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, party workers from his Dharashiv constituency in Maharashtra warned that cow dung would be smeared on the faces of those who leave the party.

Those who ditch the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will not be allowed to move freely in Dharashiv, they said.

Potential Defections And Party Crisis

Amid the escalating crisis, a group of rebel Shiv Sena-UBT leaders is learnt to have met Speaker Birla informally on Wednesday, claiming the support of six of the party's nine MPs in the Lower House, according to sources.

The Sena-UBT has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha, and at least two-thirds of them would be required to form a separate group.

Apart from Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Arvind Sawant, who have pledged support to the Uddhav camp, the other six MPs are Sanjay Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Sanjay Jadhav.

Workers Vow Strong Retaliation

It would be painful if Raje Nimbalkar rebels against the Sena-UBT, party's Dharashiv deputy chief Bandu Adarkar and another functionary Suresh Gawai told a regional news channel.

"If he decides to leave the party, then we will not let him win any of the elections, including assembly and Parliament. Our party has made him big and has given him an identity across the state," a Sena-UBT worker said.

If they take such a decision, it will be extremely painful for the party workers, he added.

"Even one party worker who leaves Shiv Sena-UBT will not be allowed to roam freely in Dharashiv city. I will smear their faces with cow dung. This is my firm stand," another worker said.