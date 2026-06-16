Sena-UBT 'rift' plot thickens as Shinde loyalist says 'our doors are open'

Speculation is mounting over a potential rebellion among MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT as a ruling Sena leader extends an open invitation to dissidents, despite senior Sena-UBT figures dismissing the rumours and asserting party unity.

IMAGE: Maharashtra cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ruling Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik hinted at welcoming Shiv Sena-UBT dissidents, offering them 'priority' if they switch allegiance to Eknath Shinde's faction.

Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Deshmukh's meeting with a rival minister and his absence from a party meeting fuelled speculation about potential defections.

Only four of nine Sena-UBT MPs physically attended a recent meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray, with others joining virtually or by phone.

Sena-UBT leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai have vehemently denied any impending rebellion, asserting that all party parliamentarians remain united with Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut accused the BJP of splitting parties, stating that such practices are 'bad for the country's political health' and expressed confidence in his party's resilience.

The speculation about an imminent rebellion by MPs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, tentatively on a Trinamool Congress template, strengthened on Tuesday with ruling Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik hinting at welcoming dissidents and giving them 'priority' should they jump ship.

Eyebrows were raised when Sena-UBT MP and Uddhav confidant Sanjay Raut travelled to Delhi, sparking a buzz that he might meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to preempt any bid by nine MPs of the party to form a separate group.

Raut and his Sena-UBT colleague Anil Desai, a Lok Sabha member, scotched the suggestion that some MPs may form a separate group.

Defection Rumours Intensify

Amid animated discussions about a rebellion brewing in the ranks of MPs, Shiv Sena leader and state Transport Minister Sarnaik virtually extended a thinly-veiled invitation.

"If public representatives like MPs and MLAs do not trust their leadership...If they believe in the ideals of Sena founder Bal Thackeray and are willing to trust the leadership of Eknath Shinde, then the doors of the Shiv Sena are open to them," he said.

The minister cryptically said, "We will give them priority if they thought of it (anytime) in the future".

His comments came a day after Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Deshmukh met Union minister and Shiv Sena minister Prataprao Jadhav in Delhi.

Eyebrows were raised when the Yavatmal-Washim MP skipped a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, citing 'family reasons'.

However, on Monday, he met Prataprao Jadhav, fuelling speculation about a possible switch.

Sena-UBT Leadership Dismisses Claims

The perception of likely defections deepened after only four of nine MPs of Sena-UBT physically attended the meeting.

Raut had claimed that five other MPs attended the meeting virtually and on the phone.

On Tuesday, Raut said a 'wrong picture was being painted' and asserted all parliamentarians remain firmly with the party and Uddhav Thackeray.

While MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil attended the meeting in person, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh were present online.

Another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, spoke to Thackeray over the phone, Raut had said.

"All Shiv Sena-UBT MPs are together and will remain together," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

Political Implications and Future Outlook

While ruling out any threat to the Sena-UBT, Raut also expressed confidence in the party's ability to handle any crisis.

Asked if he was in the national capital to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker amid buzz that some Sena-UBT MPs could form a separate group, just like the TMC leaders, Raut denied any such move.

"The (undivided) Shiv Sena has a legacy of 60 years and has a history of agitating for different causes. We have seen many ups and downs in the past. But ours is a cadre-based party. MLAs and MPs come and go, but the party remains," he added.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of splitting parties, saying such practice is 'bad for the country's political health'.

'Hamara din jab aayega, hum dikhayenge party kaise todi jata hai' (We will show how parties are split when our days come)," Raut said.

Echoing Raut, Sena-UBT Lok Sabha MP Anil Desai dismissed the suggestion that some of his colleagues may form a separate group.

"There is no such thing. A series of meetings have been conducted by Uddhav Thackrey ji in the last one-and-a-half years, and everyone (MPs) attended. "In the last meeting, four of us were there in person while five of them were on video conferencing. They could not come to Matoshree in Mumbai because they had their individual engagements, which were fixed much earlier," Desai said.