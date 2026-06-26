Sena-UBT remains strong, Aaditya capable of leading it: Raut

Sanjay Raut defends the strength of Shiv Sena-UBT, backing Aaditya Thackeray to officially lead the party's next generation while accusing defectors of switching sides solely for money, power, and protection from central agencies.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sanjay Raut has endorsed Aaditya Thackeray as a capable leader ready to officially take command of the party as older leaders step back.

He dismissed the six departed MPs as opportunists who "sold themselves" for wealth and political protection rather than genuine rebels, challenging them to face the public without their security cover.

Raut claimed the foundational party cadre remains firmly with Uddhav Thackeray, announcing an upcoming constituency tour by the party chief to directly engage with voters and counter the splits.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on June 26, Friday, said that the party remains strong despite the splits it has suffered, and Aaditya Thackeray has the capability to lead it.

Speaking to PTI Videos ahead of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's planned tour of the constituencies represented by the six party MPs who recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, Raut alleged that they switched loyalties only for money, power and protection.

Asked about Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray's role in the party, Raut Said, "The next generation should gradually take greater responsibility. For how many years we will continue to work? We have been working for 40 years. Young leaders must take the command of the party, and he has been doing it. He (Aaditya) will do it officially too, he has the capability, and we will welcome him."

Raut Slams Defectors

The leaders who left the Uddhav Thackeray-led party were not "rebels" in the real sense of the term, Raut said, arguing that the word should be reserved for freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev, and not used for politicians who cross over for money and power.

Uddhav Thackeray's tour was part of an outreach to directly explain the party's position to voters and workers in the constituencies of the MPs who defected, said Raut.

The MPs "sold themselves for crores of rupees", he said, claiming that the Sena cadre remains with Uddhav Thackeray.

When asked if the body language of the six MPs showed that they were confident, Raut challenged them to face the public. "...we will see how confident they are after our tour..when you get Z plus security after betrayal, your confidence increases," he said.

Asked why those who quit the Sena-UBT always blame him for their decision, Raut said, "Because I am loyal to the party and Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. They also tried to break me many times. I had tried to stop the earlier defections, including Eknath Shinde's, by warning them that power is temporary, and they should not commit the sin of breaking Balashaheb's party."

Defections, Party Control, and UCC

Political splits are driven by the lure of money and fear of investigation agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Rajya Sabha member said. "Just give us ED and CBI for one hour, then we will show them," he said.

Asked about Mumbai North-East MP Sanjay Dina Patil who was among the six lawmakers who joined the Shinde-led Sena, and with whom he had a slanging match over the past few days, Raut said not a single of party worker joined Patil and others in their defection.

Political parties break, but it never happened in the past that a person who split a party seized its control, said Raut, apparently referring to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde obtaining legal reconition for his faction as the real Shiv Sena.

Asked about his stand on the Uniform Civil Code, Raut said constitutional matters like this should be debated, and a government with a majority has the right to take a decision on it. The BJP-led Maharashtra government told the legislative assembly earlier this week that it was going to form a committee to examine the implementation of the UCC in the state.