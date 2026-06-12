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Home  » News » Maharashtra MLC Accuses Government Of Shielding Police In Teacher's Death Case

Maharashtra MLC Accuses Government Of Shielding Police In Teacher's Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 23:19 IST

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve has ignited a political controversy by alleging that the Maharashtra government is actively trying to shield police personnel implicated in the suspicious death of a teacher in Ellora.

Key Points

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve alleges government protection for police involved in a teacher's death in Ellora.
  • Teacher Suresh Borse died after a quarrel, with his family claiming he was beaten to death by police.
  • Danve plans to discuss the alleged police cover-up with the Chief Minister.
  • A social media post by Danve shows a police officer with an alleged accused, fueling controversy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve on Friday alleged that the government was trying to save the policemen allegedly involved in the death of a teacher at Ellora in the district. Suresh Borse, a Zilla Parishad teacher, died following a quarrel at Ellora on Thursday. His family alleged that he was beaten to death and some policemen were involved in the matter.

MLC Danve Demands Action In Teacher's Death

Danve, a former Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, claimed that a police officer was present when the incident took place. "I am going to talk to the Chief Minister about this case today. The policemen allegedly involved in this case are being saved. It is also clear that the police know who all were there,'' he told reporters. "This is an example of how the police work for the goons," Danve added.

 

In a post on X, Danve shared a picture of a police officer feeding a sweet to a person and claimed that the latter was an accused in the teacher's death case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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