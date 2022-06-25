News
Rediff.com  » News » Sena seeks disqualification of 4 more MLAs, to issue notices to 16 rebels

Sena seeks disqualification of 4 more MLAs, to issue notices to 16 rebels

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 25, 2022 08:49 IST
The Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said on Friday evening.

IMAGE: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and the MLAs supporting him, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, in Guwahati, June 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday, said Sena MP Arvind Sawant in Mumbai.

The four legislators whose names were forwarded to the deputy speaker were Sanjay Raymulkar, Chiman Patil, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar, he said.

 

"Despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended party meeting on Wednesday evening here in Mumbai," Sawant said.

The party has already given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification.

"Now, only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray can decide about allowing their return to Sena, otherwise party doors are closed for them forever. They have betrayed the saffron flag," Sawant said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

