News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sena rebels to hold meet in Goa to decide way ahead

Sena rebels to hold meet in Goa to decide way ahead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 30, 2022 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by senior leader Eknath Shinde, who are currently camping in Goa, will hold a meeting on Thursday to decide the way forward as they are likely to support the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the next government in Maharashtra following the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.

IMAGE: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde speaks to media at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A chartered flight carrying the breakaway MLAs landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night from Guwahati.

They are staying in a luxury hotel at Dona Paula.

 

"We will hold a meeting on Thursday to decide our future course of action," Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the rebel group, told a television channel.

He said the decision will be taken by Shinde after talks.

Kesarkar said a decision on when to leave Goa for Mumbai is yet to be taken.

"Whether to leave on Thursday or Friday is yet to be decided," he said.

When asked about the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday in which it refused to stay Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to take a floor test in the assembly, Kesarkar said there was nothing to feel happy about it as the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress made Sena people fight among themselves.

"We had tried to avoid it (rebellion). But it could not be avoided," he said.

Reacting to Thackeray's resignation, Kesarkar said that Sena MLAs had urged him to pull out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) even on Wednesday, but he preferred to approach the Supreme Court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No merger with BJP: Shinde's mood terrific'
'No merger with BJP: Shinde's mood terrific'
Maha lost sensible, graceful CM: Raut on Uddhav's exit
Maha lost sensible, graceful CM: Raut on Uddhav's exit
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
ISRO's PSLV-C53 Is Ready For Launch
ISRO's PSLV-C53 Is Ready For Launch
Active Covid cases cross 1 lakh mark after 122 days
Active Covid cases cross 1 lakh mark after 122 days
'India put IPL before Test cricket'
'India put IPL before Test cricket'
Watch 2 Shah Rukhs for the Price Of One!
Watch 2 Shah Rukhs for the Price Of One!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Uddhav Thackeray: Shy politician who tried bold gamble

Uddhav Thackeray: Shy politician who tried bold gamble

Maha: All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next govt formation

Maha: All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next govt formation

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances