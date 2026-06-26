Sena MP moves NCW against Sanjay Raut over abusive language

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Jyoti Waghmare has formally approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking a criminal case against UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his alleged continuous use of abusive language and public insult of women representatives.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shiv Sena MP Jyoti Waghmare has lodged an official complaint with the NCW against UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The complaint alleges Raut's continuous use of abusive language and public insult towards women representatives.

Waghmare is seeking the immediate registration of a criminal case against Sanjay Raut for his conduct.

Concerns have been raised about Raut's alleged remarks impacting Maharashtra's traditional political culture.

The complaint highlights Raut's statements and conduct over the past four years as warranting legal action.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Jyoti Waghmare has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut, alleging that Raut has continuously used abusive language, obscene profanity, and public insult of women representatives.

Waghmare sought the registration of a criminal case against Raut.

Sharing an X post on Thursday of an official complaint emailed to the Chairperson of the NCW at its headquarters in New Delhi, Waghmare alleged that Raut's statements and conduct over the past four years amounted to the public insult of women and warranted immediate legal action.

Complaint Filed Against Sanjay Raut

'Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Jyoti Waghmare has today filed an official complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against the continuous abusive language, obscene profanity, and public insult of women representatives by MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Sanjay Raut,' the complaint read.

Seeking strict action, Waghmare urged the Commission to ensure the immediate registration of a criminal case against Raut.

'Taking serious note of Sanjay Raut's controversial statements and conduct over the past four years, MP Jyoti Waghmare has made a strong demand in her email complaint sent to the NCW's head office in New Delhi for immediate registration of a criminal case against him,' the complaint said.

Impact On Maharashtra's Political Culture

In her communication to the women's panel, Waghmare also expressed concern over the impact of Raut's alleged remarks on Maharashtra's political culture.

'Maharashtra has a great tradition of cultured and ideological politics, but due to MP Sanjay Raut's extremely low-level remarks, this tradition is suffering a major blow,' she said in the complaint.

Waghmare urged the National Commission for Women to take cognisance of the matter and initiate appropriate action against Raut.

This comes at the time when six Shiv Sena-UBT Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- formally joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Monday, leading to the success of 'Operation Tiger'.