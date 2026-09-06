Sena men attack hospital staff over medical bills to injured govindas

A major controversy has erupted in Palghar as Shiv Sena functionaries, including prominent leaders, face charges for allegedly assaulting and threatening hospital staff over medical bills for Dahi Handi-injured 'govindas'.

IMAGE: Govinda participants form a human pyramid to break a handi as they celebrate the Dahi Handi on the occasion of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami festival, Dadar, in Mumbai on Saturday. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Over a dozen Shiv Sena functionaries, including senior leaders and an MLA's son, were booked for allegedly assaulting hospital staff in Palghar.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over medical bills for 'govindas' injured during Dahi Handi celebrations.

Accused individuals allegedly abused staff, slapped a receptionist, and forcibly removed a patient from the ICU.

Charges include assault, criminal intimidation, trespass, and unlawful assembly under relevant acts.

The NCP-SP has strongly condemned the actions, highlighting a pattern of political hooliganism and demanding impartial action.

More than a dozen Shiv Sena functionaries, including the party's Palghar district and city unit chiefs and an MLA's son, were booked on Sunday for allegedly assaulting, abusing and threatening hospital staff over medical bills of injured 'govindas' amid Dahi Handi celebrations.



Of the 17 who were booked, 10 have been named, including Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Balkrishna Sankhe, city chief Rahul Ramdas Gharat and MLA Rajendra Gavit's son Rohit Gavit, a police official said.



The incident took place at Relief Hospital here in the early hours of the day after 'govindas' injured at a Dahi Handi event outside the Shiv Sena central office were brought for treatment, he said citing the first information report (FIR) filed on the complaint of hospital billing receptionist Vivek Babulinga (23).



"Five injured participants, Omkar Kalwadkar, Akash Patil, Hitesh Chaudhari, Keshav Thakur, and Aniket Mahyavansh, were brought to Relief Hospital for treatment on Saturday night after falling during human pyramid formations," he said.



By midnight, the total medical bill for the five patients amounted to Rs19,866, of which Rs 10,000 was paid in cash by an associate.

Hospital Staff Attacked Over Medical Bills

"However, an argument ensued when a mob demanded that the patients be discharged without settlement of the remaining amount. At 1:15am, some 15-20 persons led by Salunkhe and Gharat entered the casualty ward. They abused on-duty physician Dr Lijomol and slapped receptionist Babulinga," the official said.



The group also barged into the ICU, putting the lives of patients admitted in it at risk, and forcibly removed one of the injured 'govindas' from the ICU, he said.

Charges Filed Against Shiv Sena Functionaries

A case was registered on Sunday morning against Kundan Balkrishna Sankhe (Shiv Sena district chief) Rahul Ramdas Gharat (Shiv Sena city chief) Rohit Gavit (son of MLA Rajendra Gavit) Manish alias Vicky Sankhe, Sairaj Patil, Rahul Sankhe, Manoj Gharat, Neelam Sankhe, Shubham Bandivdekar, Rishabh Vare as well as 7-8 unidentified persons.



They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act for assault, criminal intimidation, trespass, unlawful assembly and other offences, the Palghar police station official said.



A probe is on under sub inspector Vinayak Kesarkar, though no one has been arrested in the case as yet, he added.

NCP-SP Condemns Actions, Demands Justice

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar condemned the Shiv Sena office-bearers, calling it an attack on the medical system and the rule of law.



NCP-SP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged party office-bearers entered the hospital, abused doctors and staff, slapped an employee, and threatened to vandalise the premises.



"The details indicate this was not a spontaneous outburst but organised hooliganism born out of arrogance of power," Tapase said in a statement.



He also cited an earlier incident at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where a corporator from the ruling Shiv Sena allegedly beat up doctors and nurses, and said the pattern was concerning.



"What happened in Palghar is a repetition of the same pattern. This is no coincidence; it is the inevitable consequence of the political patronage enjoyed by ruling party workers," he said.



"Power is meant to serve the public, not to spread fear in hospitals. A party post is not a license to take the law into one's hands. Shiv Sena workers appear to be operating under the mistaken impression that they are untouchable because they are in power, and the silence of the party leadership is only encouraging this behaviour," he added.



He also noted that Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is himself a doctor.



"Does Dr Shinde, as a medical professional, endorse his party workers abusing, assaulting and threatening doctors and hospital employees? Or does his commitment to the medical profession take a back seat while managing his party position?" Tapase asked.



Demanding strict and impartial action against all 17 accused, Tapase urged the authorities to ensure that no one is shielded due to political pressure.



He further called on the state government to immediately announce concrete measures to protect doctors and healthcare workers across Maharashtra.