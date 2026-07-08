Sena corporator, aides held for assaulting doctors in Thane

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three associates have been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly assaulting doctors and medical staff at a civic-run hospital, sparking widespread condemnation and prompting the party to initiate disciplinary action.

IMAGE: Doctors and medical staff were assaulted by a Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre. Photograph: X

Key Points Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three associates have been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and medical staff at a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital in Thane.

The assault, captured on video, occurred after doctors advised a family to shift their newborn due to a lack of NICU space, leading to injuries for Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe.

The incident sparked widespread outrage from the medical fraternity and Opposition parties, with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) threatening to shut down clinics and hospitals.

Shiv Sena leaders, including MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde and MP Naresh Mhaske, have condemned Mhatre's actions, promising strict disciplinary action and non-interference with legal proceedings.

Mhatre and five others have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation.

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three of his associates have been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and medical staff at a civic-run hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra amid an outrage and political row, forcing the Eknath Shinde-led party to promise disciplinary action.

Mhatre was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the criminal offence registered against him and his aides at Vishnunagar police station.

His three aides were arrested on Tuesday night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Kalyan, Atul Zende.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Details of the Assault

A video of Mhatre and his associates purportedly assaulting two doctors and other staff at the Shastri Nagar Hospital, run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Monday evening, evoked sharp reactions from the medical fraternity and Opposition parties.

The footage shows Mhatre allegedly unleashing a series of slaps and punches on a helpless doctor and banging a register on his head. He also allegedly hit a female doctor on her hand.

The attack followed medical advice to a family to shift their newborn to another facility, according to police.

Doctors Srishti Bawiskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe had advised the relatives of a newborn to shift the baby to another facility due to a lack of space in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the local hospital.

Angered by this, the relatives contacted the corporator.

Dr Salunkhe suffered injuries in the incident.

Public Outcry and Police Action

KDMC Medical Health Officer Dr Deepa Shukla, along with the medical staff, approached the police late Monday night, but the case was not lodged.

Meanwhile, hospital workers staged a 'work-stop' protest on Tuesday.

A delegation of IMA Kalyan and Dombivli units and representatives of the civic workers' union met KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal.

A case was finally registered against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday night, following public outrage and pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which threatened to shut clinics and hospitals in the area if immediate action was not taken.

The Shiv Sena leader, his four male supporters, and a woman were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 189(2) (unlawful assembly) and 191(2) (rioting), police said.

Political Reaction and Party Stance

The Opposition targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government, wondering whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would tolerate such "hooliganism".

'Will he arrest the goon of the 'mindhe' gang and dismiss him from his seat as a Corporator? Or does he send out a signal to not just doctors and nurses but to everyone that Maharashtra sees such lawlessness and is ok with it?' Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA Aaditya Thackeray stated on X.

Facing flak amid allegations of shielding Mhatre, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Dr Shrikant Shinde, attempted damage control and condemned the attack.

'As a doctor myself, I know that patient service is not merely a job but a service to humanity. In extremely adverse and stressful conditions, doctors, nurses, and other health workers labour day and night for the public's service,' he said in a post on X.

'The party's stance on this matter is also clear. The party will not support any individual involved in this attack. Strict disciplinary action will also be taken within the party against those found guilty,' the MP said.

Meanwhile, Thane Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske issued a statement from Delhi, distancing the party from the corporator's actions and confirming that internal disciplinary proceedings have been initiated.

"The party has not supported the incident that occurred, nor will it ever support it. The assault was indeed committed by Mhatre. Even though he is a senior leader who has been elected five to six times, the party will not condone this behaviour," Mhaske stated.

He said the party leadership has served a show-cause notice to the accused corporator.

"The top leadership of the party will make the final decision regarding disciplinary action. Our disciplinary committee will decide on the exact course of action. Furthermore, the party will not interfere or hold back anywhere when it comes to legal action by the law enforcement agencies," Mhaske said, adding that the law must take its own course.

The assault took place exactly a year after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped an employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen in Mumbai after being served stale food, drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as the opposition parties.

Gaikwad, the MLA from Buldhana, had brazenly defended his conduct, saying he was compelled for the 'Shiv Sena style' of response as his earlier complaints about the food's quality were not addressed, and asserted he does not regret his action.