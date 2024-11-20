News
Sena candidate's car fired at in Maha's Shrirampur, none hurt

Sena candidate's car fired at in Maha's Shrirampur, none hurt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 20, 2024 17:38 IST
Three unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena candidate Bhausaheb Kamble's car in Maharashtra's Shrirampur in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena candidate Bhausaheb Kamble.Photograph: Courtesy Bhausaheb Kamble on Facebook

The three persons riding two motorcycles targeted Kamble's car near Ashok Sugar Mills on the day of polling.

The bullets, however, didn't hit the car and Kamble, a police official said.

Shrirampur police in Ahilyanagar district registered an FIR against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on a complaint lodged by Kamble, the official said.

 

Nobody has been arrested so far and the investigation is underway, he added.

Kamble is in the poll arena against Congress' Hemant Bhujangrao Ogale.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 45.53 percent till 3 pm on Wednesday in the elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
