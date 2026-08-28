Seminar Celebrates Acharya P C Ray's Legacy In Pharmaceutical Sciences

Discover how a recent seminar in New Delhi celebrated Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray's enduring legacy in pharmaceutical sciences and his pivotal vision for indigenous research and a self-reliant India.

Key Points A seminar honoured Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray's contributions to pharmaceutical sciences and his vision for indigenous research.

The event highlighted Ray's "Swadeshi science" concept and its relevance to India's self-reliance in scientific and technological fields.

Speakers discussed Ray's pioneering efforts in indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing, including Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceutical Works.

The seminar underscored Ray's role in strengthening scientific education, research, and building the Indian scientific community.

The programme concluded with a renewed commitment to Ray's ideals of scientific excellence and national service.

A one-day seminar on the contribution of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray to pharmaceutical sciences was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of the renowned scientist and highlight his vision of indigenous research and self-reliance. The seminar on "Contribution of Acharya P C Ray in Pharmaceutical Sciences," held on Thursday, was jointly organised by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Saket, and Indraprastha Vigyan Bharati (VIBHA) at the DPSRU auditorium. The programme focused on Ray's contributions to science and pharmaceutical development and the relevance of his vision of "Swadeshi science," according to a statement issued by the organisers.

Celebrating Acharya Ray's Vision for Self-Reliance

Addressing the gathering, DPSRU Vice-Chancellor Ravichandiran V. highlighted Ray's scientific achievements and his commitment to indigenous research and self-reliance. He said strengthening domestic scientific research and manufacturing was essential to reduce dependence on other countries and build a scientifically and technologically self-reliant India.

Ranjana Aggrawal, Distinguished Scientist at CSIR Headquarters, New Delhi, delivered the keynote lecture on Ray's scientific journey and his contributions to chemical and pharmaceutical sciences. She spoke about the challenges Ray faced, including limited research resources and facilities, and said he continued his scientific work with determination, making significant contributions that brought recognition to Indian science.

Pioneering Indigenous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Aggrawal also highlighted Ray's pioneering efforts towards indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing, including the development of Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceutical Works, which played a key role in the early growth of India's pharmaceutical industry. She also spoke about his academic journey in Europe, his return to India and his efforts to strengthen scientific education, research and indigenous scientific capabilities.

Ray's contribution to building the Indian scientific community, including his association with the Indian Chemical Society, was also discussed during the lecture.

Renewed Commitment to Scientific Excellence

The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks by Manish K. Kashyap, Joint Secretary, Indraprastha Vigyan Bharati. The organisers said the programme concluded with a renewed commitment to the ideals associated with Ray: scientific excellence, indigenous research, self-reliance and service to the nation.