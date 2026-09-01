Selection panel to submit names for first CEO of Ayodhya Ram Temple

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is poised to announce the first Chief Executive Officer for the Ayodhya Ram temple, following a rigorous selection process to enhance management and restore public trust.

IMAGE: The first CEO of the Ram temple will be selected at a meeting to be held on Wednesday at the place of the president of the Ram Mandir Trust, Nritya Gopal Das, in Maniramdas Chhawani. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to appoint its first CEO for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A selection committee is expected to present three shortlisted names for the CEO position on Wednesday.

The extensive search process involved reviewing approximately 5,500 applications and conducting interviews with 16 candidates.

The appointment aims to ensure superior management and restore devotee faith following incidents of donation theft.

New members and a secretary for the Trust, including Jagdish Aphale as the first secretary, are also expected to be announced.

The selection committee is likely to submit three shortlisted names to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the first Chief Executive Officer of the Ram temple, sources said on Tuesday.

The first CEO of the Ram temple will be selected at a meeting to be held on Wednesday at the place of the president of the Ram Mandir Trust, Nritya Gopal Das, in Maniramdas Chhawani.

Selection committee officials, retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and expert member Suresh Hawde, have reached Ayodhya.

New Appointments And Vacancies

Names for three posts (two members and general secretary) may be announced on Wednesday.

Three vacant posts were created following the death of Trust member Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, and alleged theft of offerings and the resignation of former general secretary of the temple trust Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

The temple Trust will also make an official announcement on the post of secretary of the Trust in a meeting likely to begin at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Jagdish Aphale will be the first secretary of the temple trust.

VHP international general secretary Bajrang Lal Bangda may also be included in the trust, sources said.

Extensive Search For Temple CEO

Treasurer of the temple trust Govind Dev Giri, upon being asked whether the new CEO will be named on Wednesday, said, "That is up to the trust to decide. I expect it to happen, but the Board of Trustees will decide whether to do it or not."

Thanking the three-member selection panel, Giri said that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had requested the three distinguished individuals to guide them.

"We sought this guidance because we were in search of an excellent CEO to ensure the superior management of such a big, world-renowned temple. We turned to Justice (Pramod) Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Suresh Hawde. Working tirelessly and conducting interviews from morning till evening, they went through approximately 5,500 applications. First, they shortlisted 3,000; then 1,500 and finally, a group of 300 candidates emerged," Giri said.

"Subsequently, they conducted in-person interviews with 16 individuals."

On July 6, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust decided to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) to oversee the day-to-day functioning of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as it admitted that the donation theft has harmed its image.

Vowing to restore the faith of devotees, the Trust announced a three-member search committee for the CEO comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.