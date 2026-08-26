Seers threaten agitation over Ram Temple offering embezzlement

Prominent seers in Ayodhya are demanding an impartial investigation into alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram temple, protesting against former trust general secretary Champat Rai and vowing a major movement if action is not taken.

IMAGE: A view of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

Key Points A group of prominent seers in Ayodhya protested against alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram temple.

Former Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai is at the centre of the allegations, which he denies.

Seers claim police forcibly stopped their meeting, a charge denied by Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari.

The protesting seers, including Computer Baba, demand an impartial investigation and stringent action against those responsible.

They plan to launch a major movement, potentially involving one lakh saints, if their demands are not met.

A group of seers on Tuesday held a protest against former Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai over alleged embezzlement of offerings and claimed that the Ayodhya police forcibly stopped their meeting at an ashram.

The meeting was called by Computer Baba, Mahant Janmejay Sharan of Mahant Janakighat Bada Sthan, Mahamandaleshwar Parmanand Giri, Mahant Dilip Das and several other prominent seers.

They have been demanding an impartial investigation into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple and action against those found responsible.

Police Deny Allegations of Forceful Stoppage

The group alleged that the police arrived while they were holding a meeting at Om Ashram near Karsevakpuram and asked them to leave and subsequently locked the premises. Circle Officer (Ayodhya) Ashutosh Tiwari, however, denied the charge.

"Their allegations that police forced them out the place from where they were holding meeting are totally wrong," he told PTI.

"Infact, they were holding the meeting in a hotel room. The hotel owner asked them to vacate the room because they had booked the room to stay, not to hold any meeting," the officer said, adding that "if they (seers) are alleging that the police did atrocities on them they should produce evidence".

Seers Vow Major Movement for Justice

Prakashanand Giri alias Computer Baba said the seer community would launch a major movement to press for an impartial probe and action against those found guilty.

"If needed, a movement will be launched by reaching Ayodhya with one lakh seers," he said.

Mahant Janmejay Sharan of Ayodhya alleged that major players involved in the wrongdoing were being protected.

"Action was taken against small players in the loot of Ram temple offerings, while the big ones are being protected. The district administration is siding with the accused. It does not want the accused to be caught. That is why the meeting is not being allowed," he alleged.

Demands for Strict Action and NSA Imposition

Mahamandaleshwar Parmanand Giri said the seer community was apologetic for being unable to prevent the alleged theft and demanded stringent action against those responsible.

"The seers could not stop this loot, and for this we fold our hands and apologise to Ramlalla. Strict action should be taken against the accused and the National Security Act (NSA) should be imposed on them," he said.

He also said that the investigation should identify those who allegedly played a major role in the theft of offerings.

Champat Rai had resigned from the Ram temple trust after the allegations came to light and had denied any wrongdoing. Eight people involved in collection and counting of offerings were arrested.