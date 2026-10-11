Hardoi Seer Murder Case: Associate Apprehended

A 35-year-old seer was brutally murdered in Hardoi on Sunday morning, leading to the arrest of his associate as police launch a full investigation into the motive behind the shocking crime.

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Key Points A 35-year-old seer, Babulal alias Babul, was found murdered on Sunday morning in Hardoi.

The victim was killed with an axe and a brick at a market complex near Sher Bahadurpur crossing.

His associate, Munshilal, was arrested later in the day, and the axe allegedly used in the crime was recovered.

Babulal had been living as a 'sadhu' for the past four years, with Munshilal staying with him for about one-and-a-half years.

Police are currently investigating the motive behind the murder and the nature of the dispute between the two.

A 35-year-old seer was found murdered at a market complex here on Sunday morning after an alleged axe attack, with his associate being arrested later in the day in connection with the killing, police said.

The body of Babulal, alias Babul, was found on the veranda of a market complex near Sher Bahadurpur crossing on the Kothawan-Atauli road under the Beniganj police station area, they said.

Investigation Into Seer's Murder

Police received information about the body around 6 am and found that the victim had been killed with an axe and a brick.

His associate, Munshilal, was arrested and the axe allegedly used in the crime was recovered, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Subodh Gautam said Babulal had been living as a 'sadhu' in a temple for the past four years, while Munshilal, a resident of Hardoi district, had been staying with him for about one-and-a-half years.

The motive behind the murder and the nature of the dispute between the two are yet to be established, Gautam said, adding that further investigation was underway.