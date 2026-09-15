SEE: US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Lalbaugcha Raja

As India marks the auspicious beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi, political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside US Ambassador Sergio Gor, joined devotees nationwide in grand celebrations, offering prayers and seeking blessings for peace and prosperity.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Ganesh at Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Political leaders across India, including PM Modi and HM Shah, participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, offering prayers and extending greetings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mumbai's renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence to seek blessings.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also joined the festivities at Lalbaugcha Raja, expressing awe at the vibrant energy.

Celebrations extended nationwide, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Pralhad Joshi in Karnataka, Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, and G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad.

Kashmiri Pandits observed Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion at the historic Ganpatyar Temple in Srinagar, highlighting communal harmony.

As the country marked the beginning of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with devotion, grandeur and traditional fervour, several political leaders across India joined devotees in offering prayers, performing rituals and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesh on Monday.

From Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to Srinagar's historic Ganpatyar Temple, celebrations witnessed the participation of leaders who extended greetings to people and prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of citizens.

Leaders Offer Prayers Nationwide

On the auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited Union Minister Piyush Goyal's residence and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah began the celebrations by visiting the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai and offering prayers to Lord Ganesh.

He also visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence, Varsha bungalow, along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

Sharing pictures from his visit on X, Shah wrote, 'Today, I had the darshan and performed worship at the renowned 'Lalbaug Raja' in Mumbai.'

'The anticipation for the darshan of this grand form of Ganpati Bappa, which serves as the centre of faith for millions of devotees, lasts throughout the year. May Vighnaharta bless all citizens of the country with happiness and prosperity,' he added.

Fadnavis also extended greetings to devotees and prayed for the removal of obstacles faced by the country, Maharashtra, citizens and farmers.

"My best wishes to all devotees of Lord Ganesha across the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the Ganesh festival. I pray to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, to take away everyone's suffering and remove all obstacles," he said.

International Presence and Regional Celebrations

The celebrations at Lalbaugcha Raja also witnessed the presence of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who visited the iconic pandal and offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Expressing his experience, Gor said, "It's absolutely incredible. I'm honoured to be here. It's great to be invited. I think everybody should come here and see this, because there aren't many places that are this vibrant. The energy is incredible. It's hard to describe if you're not here. So if you've not been here, come."

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray, visited Ganesh Gully and offered prayers.

Aaditya Thackeray shared pictures from the visit on X and said he took darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja along with Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray.

'I took darshan with immense devotion of the faction leader Hon. Shri Uddhavsaheb Thackeray, along with mother Smt. Rashmi Thackeray, at the Lalbaugcha Raja, the revered abode of faith for millions of devotees. May the benevolent shade of grace from the obstacle-remover Lalbaugcha Raja ever remain upon us all,' Aaditya Thackeray posted.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Ganesh idol at the Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust's Ganesh Utsav in Pitampura and offered prayers.

The festive spirit also continued in Karnataka, where Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi participated in the grand aarti at Rani Chennamma Maidan in Hubballi and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

In Maharashtra's Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the Bal Ganesh Utsav Mandal and offered prayers.

In Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the famous Khairatabad Bada Ganesh idol and offered prayers during Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

He also visited Sri Sringeri Shankara Math in Nallakunta and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and good health for all.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar

The festive fervour reached Jammu and Kashmir as well, where Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with deep devotion at the historic Ganpatyar Temple in Habba Kadal, Srinagar.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo said the temple has remained a focal point for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as well as the traditional Pan festival observed around the same period.

"The temple where we are standing today is the historic Ganpatyar Temple... For many years, the Ganpatyar Temple has been a focal point for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, as well as the traditional Pan festival," Labroo said.

He added that people from different communities, social organisations and local residents came together at the temple to celebrate the festival in an atmosphere of harmony, unity and joy.

In Bihar, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary offered prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi puja at Maharashtra Mandal in Patna.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin also performed aarti at the party headquarters and extended greetings to citizens on the occasion.

'May Lord Shri Ganesh always bring auspiciousness into everyone's life, and as the nation moves forward successfully under the leadership of our Prime Minister, I pray that happiness, enthusiasm, and celebration abide in every individual's life,' Nabin said.

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by performing traditional rituals with his family at his ancestral residence in Kothambi village.

He offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and extended greetings to people, wishing happiness and prosperity for the state.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesh, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers and community festivities.

Devotees have thronged iconic pandals and temples, marking the festival with immense religious fervour and enthusiasm.