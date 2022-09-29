SEE: Soldiers sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during meet with Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited Dinjan military station in Assam and reviewed infrastructure development along Line of Actual Control as well as capability development along with operational preparedness by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari of GOC 3 Corps.

During the interaction, jawans sang Sandese Aate Hain song of the film, Border.

The minister lauded their talent and appreciated their efforts and sacrifice for the nation.

Rajnath is on a two-day visit to frontline locations in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on September 28-29.

Singh accompanied by Army Chief, General Manoj Pande and Lieutenant General R P Kalita, Army Commander Eastern Command along with other senior officers meet jawans and interacted with them.

