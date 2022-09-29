News
SEE: Soldiers sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during meet with Rajnath

SEE: Soldiers sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during meet with Rajnath

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 29, 2022 12:26 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited Dinjan military station in Assam and reviewed infrastructure development along Line of Actual Control as well as capability development along with operational preparedness by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari of GOC 3 Corps.

During the interaction, jawans sang Sandese Aate Hain song of the film, Border.

 

The minister lauded their talent and appreciated their efforts and sacrifice for the nation.

Rajnath is on a two-day visit to frontline locations in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on September 28-29.

Singh accompanied by Army Chief, General Manoj Pande and Lieutenant General R P Kalita, Army Commander Eastern Command along with other senior officers meet jawans and interacted with them.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Martyrdom is a part of our lives'
In These Homes, It Is Har Din Tiranga
A Salute to the Soldier at the LAC
To Lonar Crater With The Blue Beast
SC grants abortion right to unmarried, single women
Housing sales up 49% in Jul-Sep across 8 major cities
'Ranbir leads an unglamorous life'
The War Against Coronavirus

