SEE: Nitish Kumar places flowerpot on IAS officer's head

SEE: Nitish Kumar places flowerpot on IAS officer's head

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 26, 2025 18:55 IST
May 26, 2025 18:55 IST

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday placed a flowerpot on the head of a senior IAS officer who gifted it to him during a programme, prompting the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal to raise questions about his 'mental state'.

The incident happened at the L N Mishra Institute in Patna, where the CM laid foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 10 crore and handed over appointment letters to 20 newly-recruited faculty members.

Additional Chief Secretary (Education) S Siddharth gifted a flowerpot to Kumar, who placed it on the head of the bureaucrat soon after receiving it, leaving those present there bemused.

 

Siddharth promptly removed it and walked away as onlookers smiled.

A clip of the entire episode went viral on social media, adding to the CM's list of unusual public moments.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said the incident was shocking and shameful.

"His activities are bringing shame to the state. This shows that his mind is not under his control. He is being controlled by a group of bureaucrats. He is the weakest CM Bihar has ever had," he claimed.

In March, Kumar abruptly left the stage ahead of the national anthem during the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup in Patna.

In November last year, he made an attempt to touch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet at a public event in Darbhanga.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
