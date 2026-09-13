SEE: Malaysian PM sings Kishore song at BRICS gala dinner

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has charmed the internet with a viral video of him singing Kishore Kumar's iconic song Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat, demonstrating the power of music to transcend language and connect cultures.

Key Points Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's video singing Kishore Kumar's 'Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat' has gone viral, receiving over a million views.

The impromptu performance, shared on X, showcases the Malaysian PM's appreciation for Indian music legends despite not knowing Hindi.

Journalists covering the BRICS Summit in Delhi believe the video was shot during Ibrahim's stay at a luxury hotel in the city.

The act highlights how leaders can connect with people across cultures through shared interests, even amidst busy official schedules.

Ibrahim has previously expressed his admiration for Indian singing legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim breaking into Kishore Kumar's famous number, Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat, is winning hearts on the internet.

On Saturday night, the Malaysian PM shared a video on X of him singing the 1960s Hindi film song from the Dev Anand-starrer Teen Devian.

Dressed in a crisp grey suit, he sings to a piano tune being played by an accompanist. The clip has garnered over a million views and is being widely shared.

The Viral Performance

However, it was not immediately known exactly when or where the video was shot.

Ibrahim attended the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, which was hosted under India's Chairship on September 12 and 13 at the Bharat Mandapam complex.

Shahrizan Salian, a news editor at the more than 100-year-old publication, Malaysia's New Straits Times, who is in India to cover the BRICS Summit, said the video appears to have been shot during the Malaysian PM's stay at a luxury hotel in Delhi, as a colleague from his government sporting the BRICS Summit badge can be seen standing next to him, enjoying the moment.

A Fan of Indian Music

'Prime Minister Ibrahim has in the past confessed to being a fan of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, both Indian singing legends," Salian told PTI. The journalist explained that Ibrahim doesn't know Hindi, yet he managed to sing along to a piano tune without any visual aid to the lyrics. "It all came from his heart. Music has no language,' he said.

Sharing the video on his X handle, Ibrahim wrote in Malay: 'Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok!' It translates to 'Guru, allow me to sing a little bit, ok,' Salian said.

Connecting Through Culture

Yasmin Natasha, another Malaysian journalist who is in Delhi to cover the BRICS Summit, said PM Ibrahim has shown that even amid a hectic schedule of official business, a leader can find time to 'do something to his or her heart's content' and simultaneously connect people from different countries and cultures.

In the video, Ibrahim is seen standing next to an accompanist playing a tune on the piano. And then, the Malaysian leader impromptu joins the musician to perform the popular Kishore Kumar number.

He gets a round of applause from people around him at the end.

Natasha, who works at Astro Awani network as a broadcaster, said, "Our PM attended the summit, but what he did shows that he also found an opportunity to have a fun moment too" and also connect with the masses in India and Malaysia.

"People expect leaders to be all stiff and very serious all the time, even during the sidelines of such mega events. But, I think it's ok to listen to one's heart, too," she told PTI at the International Media Centre hosted at the Bharat Mandapam complex in New Delhi.

BRICS Summit Context

India hosted the BRICS Summit at the sprawling venue in central Delhi, which was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other heads of state, among other top dignitaries.

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.