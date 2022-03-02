News
Rediff.com  » News » Mahashivratri Celebrations In India

Mahashivratri Celebrations In India

By Rediff News Bureau
March 02, 2022 12:21 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of Maha Shivratri being celebrated across the country.

 

IMAGE: A woman whispers her wishes in the ear of Nandi seeking their fulfilment, after offering prayers at a Shiv temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, in Agartala. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees wait in a long queue to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri at a Shiva temple in Patiala. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees in Guwahati travel by a ferry to offer prayers at Umananda Devaloi, a Shiva temple located on Umananda island in the middle of the Brahmaputra river, on Maha Shivratri. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees pour milk on a Shivling on the occasion of Maha Shivratri at the Hanuman Setu Mandir in Lucknow. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri at a ghat in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims gather to take a dip in the Ganga on Maha Shivratri at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees gather at a 76 feet high statue of Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri at Kachnar city in Jabalpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees prepare Bhaang Ke Ghoten on the occasion of Maha Shivratri in Kullu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An artiste dressed up as Lord Shiva takes part in the Shiv Barat on Maha Shivratri in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees light 100,000 diyas as part of Laksha Deepotsava at the Basavanna temple to celebrate Maha Shivratri at Thotagere village, near Hesaraghatta, in Karnataka. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees light diyas on the banks of the Kshipra river as part of the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam Mahotsava on the occasion of Maha Shivratri in Ujjain.Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Diyas lit on the banks of the Kshipra river as part of the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam Mahotsava on the occasion of Maha Shivratri in Ujjain. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
