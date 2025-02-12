SEE: Macron bids farewell to Modi as he departs France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for the United States after wrapping up his France visit that included co-chairing a summit on Artificial Intelligence and bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on trade, defence and energy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes from Marseille, France for Washington, DC, on Wednesday. French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies him to the airport as he departs. Photograph: ANI Photo

President Macron came to see off Modi at the airport in Marseille.

'Thank you France!' Modi said in a post on X and added, 'A productive visit concludes, where I attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages.'

He also expressed gratitude to 'President Macron and the people of France'.

In the US, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

Modi will be the fourth foreign leader to visit Trump in the weeks after the American leader's inauguration as the 47th President of the US in January.

In less than a month of the start of Trump's second term in the White House, the US president has hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

During his two-day visit to France, Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and also held bilateral discussions with him.

During the bilateral talks, Modi and Macron on Wednesday called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in France's Marseille.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and addressed the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris.

During his visit to France, Modi also met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife along with their two young sons.

The meeting marked Modi's first interaction with the top leadership of the Trump administration ahead of his US visit.

During his visit to the US, Modi will meet President Trump and also interact with business leaders and members of the Indian community in the US.

Modi also met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where they discussed the 'incredible opportunities' AI will bring to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called it a 'historic visit to France' that concluded in the ancient city of Marseille.

'Next stop Washington DC,' the MEA said in a post on X.