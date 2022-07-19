Extreme Heat Wave In Britain, Spain

A searing heat wave sweeps through England, Spain and other parts of Europe.

The British authorities declared a national emergency and for the first time issued a 'red extreme' heat warning for large parts of England.

Temperatures were as high as 37.5 C in some parts of Britain on Monday. Forecasters warned that some areas could touch 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is about 30 degrees over typical summer temperatures in the UK.

IMAGE: A member of the Queen's Guard receives water to drink during the hot weather outside Buckingham Palace in London. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

IMAGE: Tourists sleep and sunbathe on Levante beach in Benidorm as a heatwave sweeps across Spain. Photograph: Zowy Voeten/Getty Images

IMAGE: People shelter under an umbrella during hot weather at Perranporth beach in Britain. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

IMAGE: People swim in the tidal pool at Perranporth beach. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

IMAGE: A father and son eat ice cream at the Aqualandia water park in Spain. Photograph: Zowy Voeten/Getty Images

IMAGE: Beach-goers sunbathe on a hot summer day at Joss Bay in Broadstairs, Britain. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: A beach-goer holds ice cream cones at Joss Bay. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

IMAGE: Tourists stroll shirtless on the beach promenade at Levante beach in Benidorm, Spain. Photograph: Zowy Voeten/Getty Images

IMAGE: A police officer offers a bottle of water to a police horse named Zack in London. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

IMAGE: A man cools off in a fountain in London. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com