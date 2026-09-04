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SEE: Delhi airport flooded after heavy rain, flights diverted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 04, 2026 19:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Heavy rainfall caused significant waterlogging at Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 and 3, leading to the diversion of at least nine flights as the IMD issued a red alert for intense weather in the national capital.

Key Points

  • Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 and 3 experienced waterlogging on approach roads and forecourts due to heavy rainfall.
  • Airport authorities (DIAL) confirmed the water accumulation was cleared promptly.
  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for intense rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in Delhi.
  • At least nine flights were diverted from Delhi Airport to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad due to adverse weather.
  • Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles over 1,300 flight movements daily, highlighting the impact of disruptions.

Delhi airport experienced waterlogging at the approach roads and forecourts of Terminal 2 and 3 on Friday afternoon as heavy rains lashed the national capital.

A source said there was excess water inside the two terminals, which was later cleared.

In a post on X on Friday evening, DIAL said the airport experienced heavy rainfall this afternoon; as a result, the approach road and forecourt areas accumulated water.

'The accumulated water was cleared within some time,' it added.

 

IMD Issues Red Alert For Delhi Rains

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday as dark clouds shrouded Delhi, prompting the weather office to issue a red alert warning of intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds later in the day.

The IMD, in its short-range weather forecast issued at 2.15 pm, said a spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning was expected at many places between 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

It has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. International flights are operated from T3.

Meanwhile, at least nine flights were diverted at the airport due to bad weather conditions.

Four flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow, and one to Ahmedabad.

The diversions happened between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm, an official said. IGIA handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

Delhi airport flooded, flights diverted

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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