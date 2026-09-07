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SEE: CCTV captures moment Delhi building came crashing down

By REDIFF NEWS September 07, 2026 12:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Dramatic CCTV footage has surfaced, capturing the terrifying moment a five-storey building collapsing in Delhi's Satya Niketan area.

Key Points

  • CCTV footage captured the dramatic moment a five-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, showing a man narrowly escaping.
  • The 50-year-old multi-storey building, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday during repair work.
  • Seven people have been confirmed dead, and 11 individuals have been rescued from the debris.
  • Multiple agencies, including Delhi Police, Fire Service, NDRF, and DDMA, are involved in ongoing rescue operations.
 

As rescue operations continue at the site where a building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, CCTV footage from opposite the five-storey building has emerged.

The footage shows a man sitting near a roadside shop who suddenly looks up and runs for safety as the building comes crashing down. Within seconds, the video is engulfed by a massive cloud of dust.

Delhi Building Collapse

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel watch as debris is lifted, during a rescue operation at the site of a building collapse in New Delhi, September 6, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rescue Efforts Underway

The 50-year-old multi-storey building, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

So far, seven people have been killed and 11 have been rescued in the incident. 

 

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DelhiCCTVSatya NiketanFire ServiceNDRF

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