After The Shooting in Copenhagen

On Sunday, July 3, a 22-year-old gunman killed three people and injured several others in Copenhagen, Denmark's capital.

The shooting took place at multiple locations inside the Field's shopping centre.

Glimpses of the aftermath of the shooting:

IMAGE: Shoppers leave the Field's shopping centre after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting. All Photographs: Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via Reuters

IMAGE: Shoppers flee the mall.

IMAGE: Shoppers evacuate the Field's shopping centre.

IMAGE: Danes leave the shopping centre after the shooting began.

IMAGE: Stunned visitors outside the shopping centre.

IMAGE: An ambulance and armed police outside the shopping centre.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel carry stretchers into the shopping centre.

IMAGE: Rescue workers gather outside the shopping centre.

IMAGE: A metro train passes the Kongens Nytorv station without stopping as metro trains were used to transport people away from the shopping centre.

IMAGE: Weeping Danes embrace outside the shopping centre.

