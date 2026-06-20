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Security Tightens Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

By REDIFF NEWS June 20, 2026 09:29 IST 1 Minute Read
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Glimpses from heightened security preparations ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, June 19, 2026.

Security personnel have intensified surveillance along key routes to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage.

 

CRPF vigil on NH-44

IMAGE: CRPF personnel keep a vigil on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway (NH-44) ahead of the Amarnath Yatra in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Security forces have intensified monitoring along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway ahead of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage.
  • Multiple agencies are coordinating surveillance, patrols and route protection measures across sensitive stretches.
  • Enhanced security arrangements aim to facilitate safe movement of pilgrims travelling to the shrine.

Highway Security Under Focus

Security deployment ahead of yatra

IMAGE: Security personnel remain deployed along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Enhanced Vigil Along NH-44

CRPF patrol on route

IMAGE: CRPF personnel maintain vigilance on a key stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Multi-Layered Safety Measures

Forces monitor highway movement

IMAGE: Security forces monitor movement along NH-44 as preparations continue for the Amarnath Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Preparations Ahead of Pilgrim Movement

Security watch before pilgrimage

IMAGE: Personnel remain on alert along the pilgrimage route. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

Amarnath YatraNH-44JammuCRPFUdhampur

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