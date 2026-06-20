Security Tightens Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Glimpses from heightened security preparations ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, June 19, 2026.
Security personnel have intensified surveillance along key routes to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage.
Key Points
- Security forces have intensified monitoring along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway ahead of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage.
- Multiple agencies are coordinating surveillance, patrols and route protection measures across sensitive stretches.
- Enhanced security arrangements aim to facilitate safe movement of pilgrims travelling to the shrine.
Highway Security Under Focus
Enhanced Vigil Along NH-44
Multi-Layered Safety Measures
Preparations Ahead of Pilgrim Movement
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff