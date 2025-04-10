HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Security tightened outside Delhi court ahead of Rana's appearance

Security tightened outside Delhi court ahead of Rana's appearance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 11:49 IST

x

Security has been stepped up outside Delhi's Patiala House Court where Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is likely to be produced on Thursday following his extradition from the United States, an official said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Personnel from paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police have been deployed outside the court and a thorough physical frisking and checking of visitors is being carried out to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

An NIA judge is expected to hear the matter.

 

Meanwhile, Tihar Jail officials said all preparations have been made to lodge Rana in a high-security prison ward and they were waiting for court orders.

Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is being brought to Delhi from the US. He is likely to be lodged in Tihar jail when he reaches India.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
'No need to provide Rana with Biryani': 26/11 hero
Tahawwur Rana to be extradited today? Multi-agency team in US
Tahawwur Rana to be extradited today? Multi-agency team in US
Rana's extradition will expose Pak state actors' role in 26/11
Rana's extradition will expose Pak state actors' role in 26/11
Who is Tahawwur Rana and how is he linked to 26/11?
Who is Tahawwur Rana and how is he linked to 26/11?
Govt names Narender Mann as prosecutor in Rana case
Govt names Narender Mann as prosecutor in Rana case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Popular Jaya Prada Songs

webstory image 2

10 Things That Malaika Loves

webstory image 3

Which Country Has Most Indian Prisoners?

VIDEOS

Nation gears up for inauguration of the world's highest rail bridge5:56

Nation gears up for inauguration of the world's highest...

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra1:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra

Shikhar Dhawan spotted with his rumored girlfriend1:02

Shikhar Dhawan spotted with his rumored girlfriend

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD