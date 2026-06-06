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Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Cockroach Janta Party protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 09:20 IST

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Security arrangements have been strengthened at the IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, and border points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi police significantly increased security measures across the capital, including at IGI Airport and border areas, in response to a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
  • Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed, with barricades and vehicle checks intensified to prevent disruptions and maintain law and order.
  • Senior police officials have conducted high-level meetings and briefed field staff, ensuring vigilance and coordination with intelligence agencies.
  • The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a digital outfit, originated as a satirical response to remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and has gained significant online followers.

Security was intensified across Delhi on Saturday, with police deploying additional personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations ahead of a proposed protest call by the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), officials said.

Earlier this month, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi. He also urged supporters to join him at the Delhi airport on June 6.

 

Sources said police have not received any formal request seeking permission for the proposed protest, but are making security arrangements based on inputs available through social media monitoring and other channels.

Heightened Security Measures Across Delhi

More than 1,000 police personnel have been earmarked for deployment across the New Delhi district and other strategic locations as part of preventive security measures, sources said.

Security arrangements have been strengthened at the IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, and border points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states.

Police teams have also been deployed at key intersections, marketplaces, and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order, they said.

Multiple layers of barricades have been put up outside the international airport precinct as part of heightened security measures, while vehicle-checking drives have been intensified at border points and on major routes leading to central Delhi, officials said.

As part of these arrangements, heavy deployment of police personnel was witnessed at the Delhi airport and adjoining areas on Friday. Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, briefed field staff and reviewed security arrangements.

Police Vigilance And CJP's Origins

According to police sources, senior officers reviewed the security situation during a high-level meeting on Friday and directed field units to remain vigilant. District police units have been asked to keep adequate reserve forces on standby and closely monitor developments.

The force is also coordinating with intelligence agencies and other security stakeholders to assess the situation and ensure preparedness, officials said.

Police maintained that adequate arrangements were in place to ensure public safety and smooth movement of commuters while keeping a close watch on any activity that could affect law and order in the city.

Originally launched as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks, referring to certain individuals as "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing last month, CJP has since taken the shape of an organised campaign, with significant followers online.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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