Amidst tight security, the annual Karthigai Deepam festival at Thiruparankundram Hill proceeds with a significant change this year, as a Supreme Court interim order directs the sacred Deepam to be lit at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar.

IMAGE: The annual Karthigai Deepam festival begins at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Thiruparankundram Hill is under tight security for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday.

A Supreme Court interim order dictates the Deepam be lit at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar this year.

This arrangement is a one-time measure and does not establish permanent customary rights or alter land ownership claims.

The traditional copper cauldron, wick, and ghee were transported to the hilltop earlier in the day under police escort.

The Maha Deepam is scheduled to be lit at 6 pm, followed by the ceremonial "Sokkappanai".

Tight security blankets Thiruparankundram Hill on Tuesday as authorities and temple officials complete final preparations for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, following a Supreme Court interim order.

Supreme Court Directs Deepam Lighting

Under heavy police escort, the traditional copper cauldron, cotton wick, and ghee required for the sacred flame were transported to the hilltop earlier in the day. Usually, a huge Deepam (lamp) is lit at Uchipillaiyar temple using these materials.

Thiruparankundram Under Heavy Security Blanket

The police have barricaded the Deepathoon atop the mountain and deployed personnel to guard the structure, to prevent any security breach.

A few BJP and Hindu Munnani - a pro-Hindu organisation - members who planned to participate in today's Deepam festival at Thirupparankundram have been placed under house arrest.

On Monday night, Madurai district Collector Nishant Krishna imposed prohibitory orders with effect from 9 pm on November 23 until 10 am on November 25, banning public gatherings, rallies, and unauthorised climbing of Thirupparankundram hill.

However, customary worship, routine temple rituals, lawful access to the dargah, and activities implementing Supreme Court directions are exempted from the restrictions.

Over 5,600 police personnel have been deployed across the hill, temple steps, Girivalam path, and surrounding areas, alongside a strict drone ban for November 23–24.

Madurai City Police Commissioner S Rajendran declared Thirupparankundram Hill and its surrounding areas in the district a temporary "Red Zone," prohibiting the operation of drones and UAVs for two days, under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2016, restricting the use of drones over the entire Thirupparankundram Hill (including its peak), the Girivalam (circumambulation) path, the stretch from the Thirupparankundram entrance arch to the 16-Pillar Mandapam, and the areas between the Girivalam route and the foothills.

Operating drones without prior approval from the authorities concerned is strictly prohibited, police said, warning of legal action against the violators.

The ban is part of broader security measures, including armed police deployment and over 70 new CCTV and facial-recognition cameras following the Supreme Court's November 20 interim order.

Supreme Court Order

This year, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to light a Deepam at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar atop the hill as a one-time interim measure and explicitly clarified that the arrangement does not confer permanent customary rights or alter land ownership claims for lighting Deepam on the pillar.

Festivities at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple commenced with the traditional morning temple car procession.

According to the temple schedule, the Maha Deepam will be lit at 6 pm, followed shortly thereafter by the lighting of the ceremonial "Sokkappanai", a bonfire near the 16-pillared mandapam at the base.

BJP Questions Administration

Questioning the administration's intent, former Governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan sought to know how VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and others were allowed to protest against lighting the Deepam at Thirupparankundram on Monday, and conveniently labelled it a "protest for religious harmony".

"But when Hindu leaders and BJP functionaries peacefully appeal for the lighting of the traditional Deepam, they are placed under house arrest. What kind of democracy is this? Is religious harmony a privilege reserved for one side alone? Why is the legitimate voice of Hindus being suppressed? This is nothing but blatant political double standards and selective appeasement in Tamil Nadu," she said in a post on X.