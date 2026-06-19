Security tightened ahead of CJP's second Delhi stir seeking Pradhan's exit

Delhi police deployed extensive security and surveillance, including CCTV and body-worn cameras, across the national capital to manage the Cockroach party's protest at Jantar Mantar.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke holds a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar during a demonstration over the NEET-UG paper leak row and various issues at Samvidhan Chowk, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, June 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi police implemented extensive security and surveillance for the upcoming Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.

The protest is expected to draw supporters from across the city and neighbouring states.

The entire Delhi Police top brass is on field duty, with reserve forces on standby to manage any contingencies.

Security has been heightened at major transport hubs, and traffic diversions may occur, though metro services will run normally.

The CJP, originating from a satirical online campaign, has gained significant social media traction and evolved into an organised protest platform.

Tight security has been made across the national capital ahead of the second protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, with the police mounting extensive surveillance and crowd-monitoring measures, officials said on Friday.

The party has been granted permission for its Saturday protest, the police said. The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is expected to draw supporters from across the city and neighbouring states.

Officials said CCTV cameras have been mounted at and around the protest site to monitor the gathering in real time. Around 270 body-worn cameras will be used by police personnel on duty to maintain transparency and document proceedings.

Videographers from the Delhi police have been deployed to record the protest and any developments on the ground, they said.

Multiple layers of barricades have been put up around Jantar Mantar and adjoining roads; vehicles are being stopped for a check at key entry and exit points in the city.

The entire top brass of the Delhi police has been assigned field duties to supervise the security arrangements. Police sources said reserve forces have been kept on standby to deal with any contingency.

"The Delhi police are fully prepared and adequate arrangements are in place. We hope the protesters cooperate with law enforcement and maintain peace during the demonstration," an officer said.

The Special Branch is closely monitoring developments and social media activity linked to the protest, the officer said.

Security has also been stepped up at major transport hubs, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border points.

Traffic diversions may be put in place depending on the size of the gathering, though metro services are expected to run as usual.

The CJP, which began as a satirical online campaign following remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, has since gained massive traction on social media and evolved into an organised protest platform.