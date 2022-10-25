Security stepped up in K'taka town after trio attacks youth

A 25 year-old man was allegedly attacked in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Monday by three assailants shouting anti-RSS slogans, prompting the police to strengthen security in this town that witnessed the brutal killing of a Hindu activist a few months ago.

The victim, Prakash, claimed the attackers were not locals, adding he had attended an event on Hindutva idealogue V D Savarkar recently.

Prakash was attacked on Monday allegedly by the three persons who came on a motor bike, police said.

They were said to have thrown stones at him and allegedly shouted slogans and passed comments against the RSS and Hindutva activists, police added.

Prakash suffered minor injuries in the attack, and is in hospital. He was safe, police said, adding they examining the CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

The victim said he was attacked while returning home from a bus stand, and that he does not know why he was attacked, for he claimed he had no enmity nor was he associated with any organisation.

"Two men started hitting me with their hands, then stones and other things, and kicked me, they used some derogatory words against RSS and activists, while one was on the bike...I fell to the ground, they still attacked me, but somehow I got up, they hit me in my face and then on my head which led to bleeding, I somehow ran towards my home nearby, but they came chasing and attacked me with stones. As soon as my mother opened the door, I ran in," he told reporters.

Senior police officials visited the area.

Shivamogga SP G K Mithun Kumar said there is no need to panic, the situation was under control, officials and staff have been deployed, checkposts erected and there have also been patrols.

"The guilty will be punished...the CCTV visuals are being looked into. We have some suspicions, but can't reveal as the investigation is on," he said.

Amid reports that the assailants, while leaving the spot, allegedly threatened the family members of Harsha, a Hindu activist who was murdered earlier this year, police promised them and locals security.

The city witnessed several incidents of communal flare-up following Harsha's murder.