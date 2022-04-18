News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Security nightmare as Pak terrorists lay hands on Aadhar cards in J-K

Security nightmare as Pak terrorists lay hands on Aadhar cards in J-K

By Sumir Kaul
April 18, 2022 17:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With terror groups misusing Aadhaar to camouflage the identity of their Pakistani cadres, the Jammu and Kashmir police will request the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to strengthen safety features of the biometric ID, officials have said.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard after an encounter with militants in Anantnag, South Kashmir, April 16, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police force will also pitch for devising a mechanism for getting real-time information on an Aadhaar card being misused by terrorists.

 

The misuse of the biometric ID came to light following the recent killing of two Pakistani terrorists in Bishembhar Nagar, adjacent to the Dal Lake, in Srinagar.

The terrorists, who had been involved in the killing of CRPF jawans earlier this month, were identified as Mohammed Bhai alias Abu Qasim, who had been active in Kashmir Valley since 2019, and Abu Arsalan alias Khalid, who was present since 2021.

However, the recoveries from the encounter site included two Aadhaar cards bearing an address in Jammu.

Subsequently, the police carried out a thorough search and found that the Aadhaar numbers were genuine but the cards had their passport-sized pictures superimposed on them, an official said.

A genuine Aadhaar card contains a picture clicked on webcam, he added.

Such camouflaging attempts by the Pakistan-based terror groups and their masters in the ISI are aimed at painting the terrorism in Kashmir Valley as an indigenous movement, the officials said.

Alarmed by the blatant misuse of Aadhaar cards, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has decided to write to UIDAI requesting it to include more safety features, the officials said.

Privacy guidelines of Aadhaar are very stringent, thereby preventing the law enforcement agencies from verifying any particular card. A basic check can only provide the age bracket of the card holder without revealing the exact identity.

The police will also cite the case of Mohammed Ismal Alvi alias Lambu, one of the masterminds of the 2019 attack on the CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead. A forged Aadhaar card was also recovered from the site of the encounter in which he was killed.

Several forged Aadhaar cards have also been found from various hideouts of terror groups in the past few months, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sumir Kaul in Srinagar
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 terrorists killed in JK; 2 soldiers die in accident
4 terrorists killed in JK; 2 soldiers die in accident
New threat letter puts Kashmiri Pandits in panic
New threat letter puts Kashmiri Pandits in panic
J-K terrorists target hotspot of civilians to connect
J-K terrorists target hotspot of civilians to connect
Marsh tests COVID negative; DC vs PBKS match on
Marsh tests COVID negative; DC vs PBKS match on
Sharif to drive China's economic corridor, says PML-N
Sharif to drive China's economic corridor, says PML-N
The ZABARDAST Bollywood Quiz!
The ZABARDAST Bollywood Quiz!
Police blames both PFI and RSS for Palakkad killings
Police blames both PFI and RSS for Palakkad killings
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Village sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Village sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

JK varsity PhD scholar held for seditious article

JK varsity PhD scholar held for seditious article

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances