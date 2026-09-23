Hyderabad Security Guard Held Over Alleged Molestation Of Woman Engineer

A private security guard in Hyderabad has been arrested following allegations of molesting a 26-year-old woman software engineer, prompting an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

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Key Points A private security guard was arrested in Hyderabad for alleged molestation.

The 26-year-old woman software engineer filed a complaint leading to the arrest.

The accused denies the allegations, stating he was assisting her after a fall.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS.

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A private security guard was arrested here for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman software engineer, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS on charge of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment, they said.

The complainant alleged that the accused, a private security guard at a nearby hostel, was standing beside the cab when he grabbed and kissed her while she was getting down from the vehicle. However, the security guard denied the allegation and stated that he held her while she fell down. Further investigation is underway, police added.