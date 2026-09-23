Home  » News » Hyderabad Security Guard Held Over Alleged Molestation Of Woman Engineer

Hyderabad Security Guard Held Over Alleged Molestation Of Woman Engineer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 23, 2026 17:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A private security guard in Hyderabad has been arrested following allegations of molesting a 26-year-old woman software engineer, prompting an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A private security guard was arrested in Hyderabad for alleged molestation.
  • The 26-year-old woman software engineer filed a complaint leading to the arrest.
  • The accused denies the allegations, stating he was assisting her after a fall.
  • Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS.
  • Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A private security guard was arrested here for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman software engineer, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS on charge of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment, they said.

 

The complainant alleged that the accused, a private security guard at a nearby hostel, was standing beside the cab when he grabbed and kissed her while she was getting down from the vehicle. However, the security guard denied the allegation and stated that he held her while she fell down. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

hyderabad crimemolestation arrestsecurity guard casewoman safetysoftware engineer incident

More From Rediff

'Hostile Takeover Of Tata Sons Would Be...'

'Hostile Takeover Of Tata Sons Would Be...'
Why Justice R C Chavan Quit Maharashtra UCC Panel

Why Justice R C Chavan Quit Maharashtra UCC Panel
The Untold Migration To Gujarat

The Untold Migration To Gujarat

Related Stories

Techie arrested for misbehaving with flight attendant

Techie arrested for misbehaving with flight attendant

Web Stories

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe

Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe
Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches