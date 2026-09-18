Home  » News » Major Drug Haul In Arunachal Pradesh: Two Peddlers Apprehended

Major Drug Haul In Arunachal Pradesh: Two Peddlers Apprehended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 18, 2026 14:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have seized brown sugar worth Rs 46.60 lakh and arrested two individuals, disrupting drug trafficking networks in the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Security forces seized 233 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 46.60 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh.
  • Two drug peddlers were arrested during a joint anti-narcotics operation in Changlang district.
  • The operation involved Assam Rifles, Arunachal Pradesh Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
  • The contraband was found cleverly concealed within 21 soap cases.

Security forces have seized 233 gram of suspected brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 46.60 lakh and arrested two individuals during a joint anti-narcotics operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, an official statement said on Friday.

The operation was launched on September 16 in the general area of Namgoi by the Assam Rifles in coordination with Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

 

According to officials, the contraband was found concealed inside 21 soap cases.

"The joint operation resulted in the recovery of 233 gram of suspected brown sugar, valued at around Rs 46.60 lakh in the international market, along with the apprehension of two drug peddlers," the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

arunachal pradeshdrug bustbrown sugar seizureanti-narcotics operationchanglang district

More From Rediff

I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death

I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death
'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'

'They Fought To Last Man, Last Bullet, Last Breath'
'India Should Stop Listening To The US'

'India Should Stop Listening To The US'

Related Stories

Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin, Arrest Two in Changlang District

Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin, Arrest Two in Changlang District

Web Stories

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold
What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers

What Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Offers