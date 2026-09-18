Major Drug Haul In Arunachal Pradesh: Two Peddlers Apprehended

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have seized brown sugar worth Rs 46.60 lakh and arrested two individuals, disrupting drug trafficking networks in the region.

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Key Points Security forces seized 233 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 46.60 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh.

Two drug peddlers were arrested during a joint anti-narcotics operation in Changlang district.

The operation involved Assam Rifles, Arunachal Pradesh Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The contraband was found cleverly concealed within 21 soap cases.

Security forces have seized 233 gram of suspected brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 46.60 lakh and arrested two individuals during a joint anti-narcotics operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, an official statement said on Friday.

The operation was launched on September 16 in the general area of Namgoi by the Assam Rifles in coordination with Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to officials, the contraband was found concealed inside 21 soap cases.

"The joint operation resulted in the recovery of 233 gram of suspected brown sugar, valued at around Rs 46.60 lakh in the international market, along with the apprehension of two drug peddlers," the statement said.