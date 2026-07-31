Suspected Pakistani Drone With 'Made In China' Markings Found Near LoC

Security forces in Jammu have recovered a suspected drone near the Line of Control, believed to be from Pakistan and bearing 'Made in China' markings, prompting an immediate investigation into its origins and purpose.

Key Points Security forces recovered a suspected drone near the Line of Control in Jammu's Akhnoor sector.

The drone is believed to have originated from Pakistan, raising cross-border security concerns.

Initial investigations revealed the drone carried 'Made in China' markings.

A search operation was launched in the Chakla hamlet, Khour belt, following the recovery.

Security forces recovered a suspected drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on Friday, official sources said.

The drone, suspected to be from Pakistan, was found in Chakla hamlet in Khour belt.

Following the recovery of the drone, security forces promptly launched a search operation in the area, they said, adding that the initial investigation indicated that the drone bears the marking 'Made in China'.