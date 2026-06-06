Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise Two Terrorists In Khyber Operation

Pakistani security forces successfully neutralised two terrorists in a targeted operation within the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a region grappling with persistent militant violence and cross-border threats from groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Pakistani security forces killed two terrorists in an operation in Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operation targeted areas known for terrorist presence, including Akakhel, Madakhel, and Parakhel.

A search operation is ongoing to ensure no remaining terrorists are in the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces ongoing unrest due to militant violence and cross-border fighter movement.

The government attributes recent terror attacks to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after their 2022 ceasefire ended.

Security forces killed two terrorists during an operation in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, officials said.

According to the officials, the operation was based on reports about the presence of terrorists in the Akakhel, Madakhel, and Parakhel areas of Bara tehsil in Khyber district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A search operation to eliminate any remaining terrorists present in the area is underway, they said.

Militancy Challenges In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in northwest Pakistan has faced recurring unrest over the years, driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations. The government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out terror attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.