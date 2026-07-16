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Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar ahead of Kejriwal's meeting with Wangchuk

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt July 16, 2026 11:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, where security has been heightened amidst ongoing protests against alleged NEET irregularities and demands for the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Sonam Wangchuk

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk on the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, July 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security has been heightened at Jantar Mantar for Arvind Kejriwal's scheduled visit.
  • Kejriwal is set to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an 18-day hunger strike.
  • The protest, supported by AAP, addresses alleged NEET irregularities and demands the Education Minister's resignation.
  • Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure.
  • Police confirm the deployment is a routine exercise to maintain law and order at the protest site.

Security has been heightened in and around Jantar Mantar ahead of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the site on July 16, Thursday, to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike for 18 days, police sources said.

Additional police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the protest venue and nearby areas as a precautionary measure, they said.

 

Kejriwal Supports NEET Protest

The AAP chief has extended support to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations.

Wangchuk joined the agitation later and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

Kejriwal has said that AAP supports the CJP protest and its demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately step down. He said that he would meet Wangchuk on Thursday evening.

Police officials said the the additional deployment was part of routine security arrangements to maintain law and order at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest venue where demonstrations are frequently held.

"The deployment is a routine exercise. Security is regularly reviewed and strengthened depending on the gathering and law and order assessment," said the police source.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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