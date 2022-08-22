News
Security beefed up at Delhi borders ahead of mega farmers' meet

Security beefed up at Delhi borders ahead of mega farmers' meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 22, 2022 09:29 IST
Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Security personnel at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called a mahapanchayat on Monday. The Delhi police have heightened security at the three border entry points to Delhi -- Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri. Photograph: ANI

They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on the 'alert mode'.

Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put up barricades at border points, they said.

 

In a tweet, the police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers' mahapanchayat.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organising the congregation and they will pass through outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, officials said.

"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
