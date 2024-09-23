News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Secularism a European concept, let it be there: TN guv

Secularism a European concept, let it be there: TN guv

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 23, 2024 19:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Secularism is a European concept, evolved following a conflict between the church and the king and whereas Bharat is a dharma-centric nation and there was no such conflict and it was, hence, not included in the Constitution, but added to it during the Emergency, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has said.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Photograph: @rajbhavan_tn/X

A lot of frauds have been committed on the people of the country, and one of them was a wrong interpretation of secularism, he said addressing an event in Kanyakumari district on Sunday.

"What does secularism mean? Secularism is a European concept, secularism is not a Bharatiya concept." In Europe, secularism emerged as there was a fight between the church and the king and in order to end this conflict, which went on for a long time, this concept was evolved.

 

At the time of independence, when the Constitution was being drafted, a discussion came up on secularism and the Constituent Assembly rejected it observing that Bharat is a dharma-centric country and there has been no conflict, similar to what was witnessed in Europe.

Citing the Constituent Assembly discussions, he said it was deliberated there that Bharat is a country of dharma and, "how can there be a conflict with dharma? How can Bharat be away from dharma? it cannot be!

Hence, they said secularism was a European concept and let it be there. In India, there was no need for secularism, they said and hence, it was not included in the Constitution.

Decades later, during emergency (1975-77), "one insecure Prime Minister," introduced secularism in the Constitution in order to appease some sections of people, the Governor alleged. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister during emergency.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Secularism may not survive in India'
'Secularism may not survive in India'
Why 'secularism' is not an Indian concept
Why 'secularism' is not an Indian concept
'Secularism has torn us apart'
'Secularism has torn us apart'
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead in encounter
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead in encounter
Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified
Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified
Shakib devises new technique to aid batting
Shakib devises new technique to aid batting
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship

More like this

'Secularism has become a dirty word'

'Secularism has become a dirty word'

'Nehru didn't impose secularism'

'Nehru didn't impose secularism'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances