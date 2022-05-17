News
Rediff.com  » News » Sec 144 in MP city after idol placed near dargah leads to tension

Source: PTI
May 17, 2022 11:59 IST
Prohibitory orders were imposed in a part of Neemuch city in Madhya Pradesh after a dispute between two groups over the installation of an idol near a dargah, which led to tension in the area, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Monday night the two groups indulged in arguments and pelted each other with stones, following which the police lobbed teargas shells to disperse them, they said.

 

Later, Additional District Magistrate Neha Meena ordered the imposition of Criminal Procedure Code Section 144 (prohibiting a gathering of five or more people) in the Neemuch city police station limits.

Four cases were registered and nine people rounded up so far, Neemuch's Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma told reporters, adding that a police officer suffered injury to the knee in the incident.

He said some people placed an idol (of Lord Hanuman) near the dargah, which led to an argument between the two groups gathered at the spot, falling under the Neemuch city police station area.

The police then told members of the two groups to come to the police control room for a discussion, but some people allegedly started hurling stones, damaging some motorcycles, the official said.

There was no report so far of injury to any citizen in the incident, he said.

Later, adequate police force was deployed in the area and residents were asked to stay at home, he said.

The official said members of the two groups gathered at the spot as it is a mixed population area.

The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the crowd, he said.

The official also said that the police will examine the CCTV footage of the area and take action against those involved in stone-pelting.

Asked if any religious place was damaged in the incident, he said the area's videography was being done to ascertain it.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Court orders Shivling site sealed in Gyanvapi complex
Gyanvapi case judge 'concerned' about his safety
Gyanvapi videography survey concludes on 3rd day
Pappu Sardar Celebrates Mad's Birthday
Sedition-charged Sharjeel's bail hearing on May 26
WPI inflation at record high of 15.08% in April
ASI prints pix of Taj Mahal's closed rooms amid row
The War Against Coronavirus

